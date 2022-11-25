Liam Gallagher has lashed out at his brother Noel Gallagher after a fan asked if any Oasis tracks will appear in his ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary.

The former Oasis rocker documented his return to Britain’s largest music venue Knebworth Park this year. He is releasing a documentary about the experience titled ‘Knebworth 22’.

A fan asked Liam Gallagher if Oasis songs would feature in the documentary, and his angrily informed the follower that they wouldn’t because his brother Noel hadn’t given it the green light.

“No Oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them.

“(Noel) also blocked the Oasis (song) I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute, he’s a horrible little man.”

A different fan responded to Liam Gallagher’s comment asking why he was slamming his brother when Noel Gallagher praised him in a recent interview.

“(Noel) was praising u on (sic) his last interview. This is maddening. The doc will still be excellent tho. (sic)” They wrote.

Noel responded, “What (Noel) says and does are two different things he’s a sad little dwarf.”

Oasis disbanded in 2009 after a very public and bitter feud between brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher. The pair supposedly made peace a few years ago, but the band has never gotten back together.