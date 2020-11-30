Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Oasis are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their landmark second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? this year and Liam Gallagher has treated fans to a performance of album opener ‘Hello’ for the first time in 18 years.

The rocker recently appeared on BBC Radio 2 where he ripped through the beloved album track, and debuted a live performance of his latest, lovelorn Christmas ditty ‘All You’re Dreaming Of.’

Check out Liam Gallagher performing ‘Hello’ live at BBC Radio 2:

Gallagher’s appearance saw him delve into the landscape of live Zoom shows, unsurprisingly, he isn’t too keen on the concept.

“You got to go big all the time, I’m not into doing gigs on Zoom,” he said. “It’s not for me, it’s ridiculous.”

He continued: “I’ve always been confident in what I do from the day I was born, even when I was digging holes in Manchester, I dug ‘em good. I’m in a privileged position to do this band stuff, so if you’re going to do it, do it right.”

Check out ‘All Your Dreaming Of’ Live at BBC Radio 2:

Gallagher also recently appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show in an appearance that saw him muse on the roadblocks hindering an Oasis reunion, admitting that he and brother Noel are “both the problem.”

“I think we’re both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he’s not the problem,” he said. “He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.

“He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we’ll move on… He needs to own his problem.”

Liam revealed that Noel turned down £100 million to take part in an Oasis reunion tour.

“When someone offers you 100 million pounds to do a few gigs and that man, you’re going to go, ‘Alright then yeah…’ there was a lot of money knocking about,” he said.

“It was 100 million pounds to do a tour and that and I’m thinking, ‘I’m not a dickhead, know what I mean? I’ll have a bit of that.’ He’s not into it is he? He’s after a knighthood isn’t he?”