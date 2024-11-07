The tragic death of Liam Payne in Argentina has taken a new turn as three individuals have been charged in connection with the incident.

As per Rolling Stone, the local prosecutor’s office has confirmed that a hotel worker, an alleged drug dealer, and a friend of Payne have all been accused of supplying the former One Direction member with narcotics prior to his fatal fall at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel last month.

The first person charged is described as a man who was in close proximity to Payne “on a daily basis” during the singer’s time in Argentina. This individual, reportedly a businessman who had presented himself as Payne’s manager despite not holding that position, faces accusations of abandonment of a person followed by death, as well as the supply and facilitation of narcotics. If convicted, he could face between 5 to 15 years in prison.

A hotel worker has also been implicated, charged with providing cocaine to Payne on two separate occasions during his stay. The third individual, an alleged drug supplier, is accused of furnishing the drugs that Payne consumed on October 14th. Both the hotel worker and the alleged dealer face two charges each of supplying narcotics to the singer.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the investigation leading to these charges was extensive, with authorities reviewing 800 hours of footage and conducting dozens of interviews. Nine locations were raided, resulting in the seizure of nine mobile phones, three computers, two hard drives, and a jar of marijuana.

The prosecutor’s office has also revealed that thorough thanatological, forensic, and laboratory studies were conducted on Payne’s body before it was released to his father, Geoff, for return to England. A post-autopsy report confirmed that the singer died of multiple traumas, internal and external bleeding, and a cranial injury resulting from his fall.

“We are heartbroken,” Payne’s family said in a statement last month. “Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”