Tributes are pouring in from the music and entertainment world for Liam Payne.

The former One Direction member died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to local police reports. He was 31 years old.

Singer Charlie Puth shared several posts on his Instagram Story, remembering Payne as “so kind.” He wrote, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone.” Puth also shared an old photo and video of the pair, concluding with, “May he rest in peace.”

.@charlieputh shared a series of photos and videos to his Instagram story remembering Liam Payne “Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ySoeiRlgBC — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) October 16, 2024

US media personality Paris Hilton expressed her sadness, saying, “So upsetting to hear the news of Liam Payne’s passing. Sending love and condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP, my friend.”

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

German DJ Anton Zaslavski, known as Zedd, shared his heartbreak on X, stating, “RIP Liam … I can’t believe this is real … absolutely heartbreaking.”

Irish singing and television duo Jedward sent their support, writing, “Sending strength to Cheryl, his son Bear, and all the One Direction family.”

Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear ❤️ and all the One direction Family

RIP @LiamPayne — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 16, 2024

Heartbroken fans have also taken to Payne’s social media accounts to share tributes and gather outside the hotel to pay their respects.

One fan wrote, “I feel like most of us are so shocked over liam payne’s death cause that man once was part of something our 13 year old selfs could never imagine living without. like why am i actually speechless right now. it’s so weird.”

Another said: “Rest in peace Liam Payne. You will be forever loved, always missed and never forgotten.

A third commented, “damn this liam payne news got me speechless… looked up to 1D so much during the wdw days. you really never know when it’s your time to go. remind your friends/family that you love them today and every day.”

damn this liam payne news got me speechless… looked up to 1D so much during the wdw days. you really never know when it’s your time to go. remind your friends/family that you love them today and every day pic.twitter.com/rArPVaeVhu — corbyn (@corbynbesson) October 16, 2024

Payne was posting on his Snapchat story just an hour before his death, though it has not been confirmed if there were scheduled posts.

liam payne’s now deleted snapchat story pic.twitter.com/hX7O7LVvhx — emi (@emidaniielle) October 16, 2024

What an appalling tragedy and waste of life.

Liam Payne was always the most mature member of One Direction in those heady early days.

He was a joy to be around.

The music industry is truly evil.

My thoughts to his poor family, band mates and fans who will be devastated. pic.twitter.com/eq4ilXBDZN — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) October 16, 2024

According to a police statement reported by AFP, “Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo.”

The 31-year-old British musician was found dead around 5 PM, with emergency services confirming the incident. Ambulance workers confirmed Payne’s death after he was discovered in the hotel’s interior courtyard, according to the reports.

More to follow…