A new touring hip hop event is coming to Australia and New Zealand this year.

Light It Up will light up arenas in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Auckland in early September (see full details below).

The touring event has revealed an enticing lineup for its inaugural year, led by US hip hop superstar Wiz Khalifa, who last headlined shows in Australia all the way back in 2015.

Joining Khalifa from overseas are popular hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke, with the latter making her debut Down Under at Light It Up.

There’s also plenty of local hip hop talent in the form of drill pioneer Hooligan Hefs, rising star Youngn Lipz and DMC Champion DJ BeastMode.

The touring event is from TEG MJR and Switch Events, the team behind Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube’s recent sold-out Australian tours.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2nd at 12pm local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, June 1st at 12pm local time.

Light It Up 2023

Presented by TEG MJR & Switch Events

Pre-sale begins Thursday, June 1st (12pm local time)

General sale begins Friday, June 2nd (12pm local time)

Tickets available via mjrpresents.com.au

Saturday, September 2nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, September 3rd

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, September 5th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, September 6th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Friday, September 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, September 10th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Lineup

Wiz Khalifa

Rae Sremmurd

Lola Brooke

Hooligan Hefs

Youngn Lipz

DJ BeastMode

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.