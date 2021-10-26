R&B star Youngn Lipz has revealed that he was stabbed last year after being involved in a brawl at a boxing match.

The fledgling artist from Cabramatta – the word on the street is that he’s been crowned the R&B king of Western Sydney – sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone Australia when he discussed the traumatic incident.

After attending a boxing match to support a family friend last December, YL was involved in a fight that resulted in him being stabbed.

“The truth is, this game comes with a lot of hate and jealousy,” he said. “I’ve been involved in a lot of beef in the past, and this could possibly have something to do with that. When things popped off, I was all hands when this other person wasn’t. The rest is history.”

After being asked if it’s ever possible to escape the world that made you, YL had a measured response. “I think it’s important to know what you’re trying to separate when it comes to the art and the streets,” he considered. “At the end of the day you should keep it real with what you’re doing whether it’s the streets or the art of the music.

Without the streets there would be no hip-hop culture, that’s where it originated from, no doubt, people need to remember that. The streets gave us hip-hop. People forget that it didn’t come from the suburbs or cities. It came from the streets.”

The young star emerged from public housing in Western Sydney and has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of Aussie R&B. His debut single, ‘Misunderstood’, earned YL a Platinum record and an APRA Award for Most Performed Hip Hop/Rap Work.

That led to him garnering the attention of several major U.S. labels, including Cash Money Records and OVO Sound. Still only 22, his debut studio album, Area Baby, came out in August. It reached number seven on the ARIA Album Chart.

