The hip-hop community was shocked late Friday night when YSL member Lil Keed reportedly passed away. Reason for death is unknown at this time. The news was confirmed by his brother, Lil Gotit.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown”

Other Hip-hop artists shared their condolences:

“rip lil keed … wtf can’t believe I’m seeing dis rn. im sick to my stomach. my brudda was a good hearted nigga fr.” — Lil Gnar

“I’m sick bruh no way… RIP lil Keed.” — DJ Scheme

“RIP Lil Keed. Pray for YSL.” — Doe Boy

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

This all follows Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 other members of YSL charged with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, and participation in criminal street activity. According to the 56-count indictment, Young Thug is facing charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate the RICO Act, while Gunna is facing one count of conspiring to violate the RICO Act.

The RICO Act is a wide-ranging act that applies to 35 criminal offenses. It covers crimes frequently associated with organized crime, including illegal gambling, prostitution, collection of unlawful debt, money laundering, and murder for hire. The grand jury indicted them citing “YSL is a criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang.” Just days ago Lil Keed was advocating for his YSL peers as they remain incarcerated.

Raqhid Render, aka Lil Keed, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the sixth of seven children. Render grew up in Forest Park, later moving to Atlanta on Cleveland Ave. After the death of his close friend Rudy, Lil Keed started taking rap seriously in 2016 and signed to YSL shortly after.

His first song to go Gold was ‘Nameless’ in 2018. Both his studio albums ‘Long Live Mexico’ and ‘Trapped on Cleveland 3’ charted in the Billboard 200.

This article will continue to be updated as more information comes in.