Buckle up, girls and gays! Lil Nas X has just announced his debut album Montero with a Marvel-inspired trailer to boot!

Pride Month may be on its way out but we are still celebrating, girls and gays! Our Gen-Z overlord Lil Nas X has just announced his debut album, that’s why!

Taking after Lil Nas X’s iconic single ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), the album comes bearing the title Montero. The rapper also unveiled the trailer for the same, which comes replete with very Marvel-inspired visuals. Clocking in at 53 seconds, the trailer takes us through the journey of the rapper’s career so far, starting with the ‘Old Town Road’ the song that propelled him to fame to his latest, ‘Sun Goes Down’.

The last frame announces the name of the album, set against vocals from his track ‘Industry Baby’, where Lil Nas X raps about his Grammy wins. No release date has been announced yet, but we’re waiting (im)patiently.

This signals that start of what is the next chapter in the rapper’s burgeoning career, who has quickly become a symbol among fans. Earlier this year, he sat down with Desus and Mero to discuss the backlash received on the music video for ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).

The rapper knew that the video — which shows him falling from grace from heaven, seducing Satan with a lap dance, and eventually becoming King of Hell himself (iconic, really) — would garner some criticism, but he wasn’t ready for “governors tweeting” at him.

“I really just wanted to corrupt the youth… I’m just kidding!” he joked, but still pointed out, sensibly, how music videos from the 90s had “way worse shit.”

The rapper also opened up about the album in an interview with Teen Vogue last month, saying: “With this album I’ve really stepped into my vulnerability, or like these things that I was insecure about people knowing about, or finding out about me.

“But with this, I felt very much comfortable, and I feel it’s time to do this in my career, it’s time to take that vision, where I’m able to show people another side to myself and what I deliver, you know?” he said.

Check out the trailer for Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero: