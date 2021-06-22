It’s been a wild year for Lil Nas X, as he anticipated. And then again, not so much, as he revealed in a recent interview.

Lil Nas X recently sat down for an interview on Desus and Mero, in which he spoke on the extent of the backlash he received for the ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ music video, as reported by Complex.

Naturally he said that he expected the video to attract a huge amount of attention, but also that he wasn’t at all prepared for the level that the controversy reached. He did say that he knew it was “going to hit Fox News,” but, at the same time, he didn’t expect to get “governors tweeting” him.

Lil Nas X laughed on the controversy, “I really just wanted to corrupt the youth… I’m just kidding!”

Mero responded to the rapper, siding with him and saying that there was “way worse shit” when it comes to music videos from the ‘90s. X responded, “100%… like, what’s the real reason that anyone’s still angry?”

At the time of the music video’s release, X released a pair of equally controversial shoes which featured actual human blood. The shoes were created using a Nike Air Max 97 silhouette, although the creation was not actually affiliated with Nike.

Nike ended up issuing Lil Nas X’s team with a lawsuit, where they stated: “There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product.”

During the interview with Desus and Mero he commented on the shoes saying, “I don’t think anyone actually returned them. I can’t even get any more for my siblings and stuff, and so that sucks with the cancellation and what not, but I got my own pair so that’s good.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.