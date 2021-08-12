Lil Nas X has revealed his reasons behind turning down a role on the hit HBO TV series Euphoria.

In his latest cover story for Variety, Lil Nas X explained that he priorities his music over everything else in life – including the chance to nab a role on one of his favourite television shows.

“I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album,” he explained about turning down the role.

“I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing.”

Speaking of his hit track ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’, Lil Nas X spoke of how his father has supported him and his music, despite controversy over the music video on social media.

“People were definitely talking to him online,” X said, “but I feel like after the videos is when my dad became the most supportive of me. Before that, it was something we never really talked about. But after he gave it some time, he believed in me even more. I mean, it wasn’t that reaction when he first [saw the video],” he laughed, “but you know, we got there!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lil Nas X said that he will not be engaging in the current homophobia in rap discourse, for his “own safety”, amid drama surrounding Lil Baby and his homophobic rant during his Rolling Loud performance.

“The honest truth is, I don’t want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field. It’s more for my own safety rather than anything else.”

