Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy.

Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.

“which one y’all want first?”

Before announcing the two new songs, Nas X made a string of Tweets joking about his return, including this allusion to his album Montero‘s debut. In the video, he gave birth to his album while two doctors guided him through the process. Now, it seems, Lil Nas X has been enjoying maternity leave.

“why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?”

“i’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much.”

Lil Nas X will also be performing at the Grammys, where he has been nominated for Best Music Video, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Record. Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brandi Carlile are set to perform at the event, which takes place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

Lil Nas X’s newest album, Montero, debuted on September 17th, 2021, to praise from fans and multiple Grammy nominations.

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

DEAD RIGHT NOW

INDUSTRY BABY by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow THATS WHAT I WANT

THE ART OF REALIZATION

SCOOP (Ft. Doja Cat)

ONE OF ME (Ft. Elton John)

LOST IN THE CITADEL

DOLLA SIGN SLIME (Ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

TALES OF DOMINICA

SUN GOES DOWN

VOID

DONT WANT IT

LIFE AFTER SALEM