Lil Nas X is not ready to let that whole Nike satan shoes drama go. At least not without a track to troll the whole thing.

Of course this raises one key question: does art imitate life or does life imitate art?

The video, teasing the rapper’s brand new single, co-produced by Kanye West, ‘Industry Baby’ dropped not long after Lil Nas had taken to social media to poke fun at the court proceedings that arose from the Nike satan shoes drama.

The music video does just the same, seeing Lil Nas sentenced to five years in prison, but not because of the sneakers. For something else altogether.

In the clip, Lil Nas plays a number of roles including himself, his own lawyer, the judge, a jury member, as well as an opposition lawyer.

Things kick off with Lil Nas’ lawyer addressing the judge. “Your Honour, my client Lil Nash, Lil Man… aye man what’s your name again?” The ‘Montero’ rapper replies, “Lil Nas X.”

“Lil Nas…” his lawyer continues. “My client Lil Nasty had nothing to do with this.”

Lil Nas’ opposing lawyer then says, “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, this is about much more than shoes,” leaving viewers wondering what a split second, what else is it for then? He then says, “Mr Nas X. Are you gay?”

Lil Nas responds, “What does this have to do with the shoes?”

“Answer the question. I’m gonna rephrase the question… do your mama know you gay?”

Then there’s a pause. “Yes,” Lil Nas responds.

Disorder in the court room follows, with the camera turning to a jury member who says, “Yeah, lock ’em up throw away the key.”

“Order, order in the court!” the judge exclaims. “Lil Nas X. I sentence you to five years in Montero State Prison.”