Lil Nas X has just been awarded his first Grammy for best music video for ‘Old Town Road’. He is currently up for six awards including album of the year.

Just hours before the 2020 Grammys aired on our screens, Lil Nas was able to name himself a Grammy winner. Naturally, he took to social media to celebrate immediately.

The Premiere Ceremony kicked off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday (Jan. 26), which awarded several categories that will not be shown on TV. One of those was best music video, which went to Lil Nas X’s cinematic “Old Town Road” video with Billy Ray Cyrus, marking his first win of the evening – and his first win ever.

“THANK U TO EVERYBODY!! I AM NOW GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X !!!” he exclaimed on Twitter along with a handful of trophy emojis. He also shared a thank you on Instagram, posting a snippet of the modern-day Western video and writing “GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X!!!!” with more trophy emojis.

Lil Nas has since deleted his tweet and Instagram post about his Grammy win, after news of Kobe Bryant passing away.

Shortly after posting, Lil Nas X deleted both his tweet and Instagram post out of respect for basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The rapper then tweeted, “didn’t mean any disrespect to Kobe with that announcement. the news made me sad too! sending love to those grieving.”

Lil Nas could be a six-time Grammy victor by the end of the night, as he is one of this year’s most-nominated artists with six nominations. ‘Old Town Road’ is also up for record of the year and best pop duo/group performance, ‘Panini’ is up for best rap/sung performance, 7 is up for album of the year, and Lil Nas X himself is up for best new artist.

