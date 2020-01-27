The sporting world was rocked by the news that NBA super star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on the morning of January 26. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna is also thought to have been on board.

Bryant also had a number of admirers in the music world, many of who took to social media to express their grief.

“After stumbling around in shock this morning, then weeping, my wife and I sat in our morning prayers and devoted them to the Bryant family,” wrote Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player Flea.

Migos member Quavo posted photos of himself posing with Bryant and his daughter. “I Hope Wake Up From This Nightmare Because This Can’t Be True! Saddest Day In Sports History,” went the caption.

“Fuckin terrible,” wrote Cardi B on Twitter. “Kobe meant so much to me and to us all,” said Taylor Swift in an emotional Tweet.

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Kanye West, Justin Bieber and 2 Chainz also posted photos of themselves with Kobe.

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Other musicians to express their heartbreak include Drake, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Killer Mike, Brian Wilson, Teyana Taylor, Talib Kweli, Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, Liz Phair and Pharrell Williams.

The world lost a giant today

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020

The LA sheriff’s department confirmed there were no survivors from the crash, which occurred in Calabasas, greater Los Angeles.

Bryant is regarded as one of basketball’s all time greats. He spent his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he became a five time NBA champion before retiring in 2016.

He was twice crowned finals MVP and won the award for the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2008. Bryant made a whopping 18 appearances in the annual all star game and was named in the all-NBA first team 11 times.