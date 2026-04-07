Lil Tjay has been arrested in connection with the Offset shooting in Florida.

It was reported yesterday (April 7th) that Offset had been hospitalised after being shot outside a Florida casino, with authorities confirming the incident was under investigation.

The former Migos member was injured near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Monday night (April 6th). Following the shooting, his team confirmed he was receiving treatment.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” a spokesperson said. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Local police reportedly responded quickly to the scene, detaining two individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials stated there was no ongoing threat to the public, with the area secured shortly after the incident.

As per Rolling Stone, fellow rapper Lil Tjay has now been arrested over the incident.

Authorities say Lil Tjay, real name Tione Jayden Merritt, was detained outside the casino following the disturbance.

According to a statement given to Rolling Stone from the Seminole Police Department, the he has been charged with disorderly conduct — affray, which is classified as a first-degree misdemeanour under Florida law.

Officials haven’t charged him with any weapons-related offences.

“Merritt was booked into the Broward County Jail late last night,” the Seminole Police Department shared in its statement. “A second person detained at the scene has not been charged. The investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing.”

The shooting marks another traumatic chapter for Offset, whose career has been closely tied to the legacy of Migos. The group — made up of Offset alongside Quavo and Takeoff — disbanded following Takeoff’s death in 2022.

Offset publicly mourned his cousin and bandmate following his passing, writing: “The pain you have left me with is unbearable… I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”