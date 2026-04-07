Rapper Offset has been hospitalised after being shot outside a Florida casino, with authorities confirming the incident is under investigation.

Per Rolling Stone, the former Migos member was injured near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Monday night (April 6th). Details surrounding the shooting remain limited, but his team has confirmed he is receiving treatment.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” a spokesperson said. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Local police reportedly responded quickly to the scene, detaining two individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public, with the area secured shortly after the incident.

The shooting marks another traumatic chapter for the Atlanta rapper, whose career has been closely tied to the legacy of Migos. The group – made up of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff – disbanded following Takeoff’s death in 2022.

At the time, Offset publicly mourned his cousin and bandmate, writing: “The pain you have left me with is unbearable… I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”