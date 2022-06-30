After getting shot earlier this month, Lil Tjay seems to be making much better progress in his recovery.

As per TMZ, sources have revealed that the rapper is now awake and speaking. In added positive news, after doctor’s removed a breathing tube, his voice reportedly sounds the same as it was before the shooting.

Now that Tjay can speak, police are set to ask him questions about the shooting as they continue to look for more information on the incident.

It’s better news for Tjay’s friends and family as last week it was reported he was still unconscious following emergency surgery and also had little body movement.

Tjay was shot last month in what police believe was a robbery attempt in Edgewater, New Jersey. According to reports, the rapper and two friends, Jeffery Valdez and Antoine Boyd, were sitting in a car near a shopping mall when a gunman approached them and demanded money. Gunfire was then exchanged, with Tjay being shot multiple times.

The shooter was arrested after the incident, identified as Mohamed Konate. He’s been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, and other unlawful weapons charges.

Konate was also shot during the altercation and was later dropped off at a New York City hospital by an unidentified individual. He was subsequently arrested at this location. Tjay’s friends Valdez and Boyd were also arrested for firearms violations.

After the shooting, 6ix9ine strangely took a moment to add insult to his fellow rapper’s injury. He commented a series of laughing emojis on Akademik’s social media post about Tjay being shot. While it’s unclear what prompted him to do this, Tjay previously claimed in 2020 that 6ix9ine’s team tried to pay him to beef with Tekashi.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.