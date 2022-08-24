Lil Tjay tells fans he feels the love and support in a video of him speaking out for the first time after being shot seven times.
Lil Tjay has just spoken out in a new video in which he thanks fans for the love and support and touches on his current condition. In the video, Tjay is wearing a neckbrace and looks to be sitting on a couch in an environment that looks like it could be home.
He talks about how lucky he is to have survived such a brutal shooting and assures fans that he will be back better than ever and will be back to making music soon. It’s good to see him on the path to recovery.
Lil Tjay was hospitalized after being shot in Edgewater, NJ, which was confirmed by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office of New Jersey back in June of 2022.
TMZ later confirmed that Tjay was one of two victims in the shooting and that he was hospitalised in critical condition. The update was followed by further news from other sources.
After a post from Akademiks regarding Tjay’s shooting, Corn or @luhblix pointed out something he noticed in the comment sections from Akademik’s post. Corn took to Twitter to call out 6ix9ine for being an absolute clout goblin, who commented laughing emojis under the Akademiks post. This isn’t the first time 6ix9ine has mocked the critically injured or dead. On top of repeatedly laughing at the expense of dead rappers, there was also a report from Lil Tjay back in 2020 in which he claimed that 6ix9ine’s team tried to pay him to beef with Tekashi— weirdo behavior.
Corn later reported that Tjay had made it out of surgery and was upgraded from critical to stable condition which was corroborated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office of New Jersey.
