Lil Tjay tells fans he feels the love and support in a video of him speaking out for the first time after being shot seven times.

Lil Tjay has just spoken out in a new video in which he thanks fans for the love and support and touches on his current condition. In the video, Tjay is wearing a neckbrace and looks to be sitting on a couch in an environment that looks like it could be home.

He talks about how lucky he is to have survived such a brutal shooting and assures fans that he will be back better than ever and will be back to making music soon. It’s good to see him on the path to recovery.

Lil Tjay speaks out for this first time since being shot multiple times 🙏pic.twitter.com/ZF8X4QYJ44 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 24, 2022

Lil Tjay was hospitalized after being shot in Edgewater, NJ, which was confirmed by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office of New Jersey back in June of 2022.