Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced in the assault case involving his ex-girlfriend and fellow rapper SAINt JHN but has managed to avoid prison time.

As reported by TMZ, Lil Uzi has been sentenced to the following: three years of probation, one year in mental health and substance abuse treatment, 52 weeks in domestic violence counselling, restitution, as well as 10 years under a criminal protective order.

His plea deal with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office came after prosecutors had charged the rapper with three felonies – assault with a firearm, criminal threats and domestic violence – plus a misdemeanour charge for carrying a loaded weapon.

The rapper’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd filed a police report last July alleging that Lil Uzi hit her and threatened her with a gun. She had been at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood with SAINt JHN for a business meeting when Lil Uzi confronted the pair.

Things soon allegedly turned physical after Lil Uzi jumped out of his car and threw a punch, missed JHN, and had his gun fall on the ground. When Byrd then approached him from the cafe table, Lil Uzi allegedly put the gun against her stomach and hit her. Byrd also claimed that the rapper had flashed the handle of his gun at her.

Lil Uzi hasn’t responded to the charges at the time of writing. Stay tune for further updates.

The Eternal Atake star caused concern last week with his behaviour on social media. “Bleaching my skin need umbrella,” he tweeted, bringing to mind Michael Jackson. Lil Uzi then seemingly confirmed the connection by changing his profile picture on Twitter to the late Thriller star.

Another profile picture change was then incoming, this time to locked up dancehall star Vybz Kartel, who bleached his skin by using cake soap. Lil Uzi then followed that by posting a video of himself with what appeared to be lighter skin. “I just went rare,” he tweeted alongside a white man chef emoji.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.