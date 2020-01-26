Lil Tunechi seems to be wasting no time in getting the follow up to Tha Carter V out there.

For Lil Wayne fans, more new music is coming from the rapper by the end of the month. The new record, titled Funeral, is expected to drop on January 31st.

Those who have been following Wayne’s interviews since the release of Tha Carter V will have known that he’s been messing around with new material for a minute but given the time lapsed in between album releases in the past…the concept of two new Lil Wayne projects within the space of a year comes as a pleasant surprise.

Merch has already popped up on Lil Wayne’s website too in anticipation of the album drop and despite little information about the music itself being available, people are keen.

From the artwork (reading ‘Lil Wayne’ upside down) to the fact hip hop fans will have been gifted with new projects from both Eminem and Lil Wayne in the same month, the news has got fans wondering what type of vibe Weezy will be on with his latest offering.

‘Funeral’ could possibly be Lil Wayne’s final album 😳 pic.twitter.com/MfzYr237Rm — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) January 24, 2020

Can't wait for Funeral

I still believe in Lil Wayne pic.twitter.com/8HKy3q1NzU — Forever strong (@1Baloyi_Vukosi) January 24, 2020

Funeral will be Lil Wayne’s 13th studio album. In an interview with Q93 last year, he spoke about working with the likes of Big Sean and Lil Baby, so we can potentially be seeing collaborations with these rappers making their appearance on Funeral.

Lil Wayne has also been back on the radars of hip hop fans recently, with his career and impact on the industry highlighted on Netflix’s Hip-Hop Evolution. From his beginnings in New Orleans, to changing the game and bringing Southern Hip-Hop to the mainstream, the show details Lil Wayne’s influence and those who he was influenced by, namely Missy Elliott.

Watch: Lil Wayne ‘Playoff’ feat. Poppy H, Corey Henry & The Treme Funktet

The release of Tha Carter V proved a momentous comeback for Lil Wayne. Featuring the likes of Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Swizz Beatz, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone, the 2018 album came after years of setbacks.

Disputes between Lil Wayne and Cash Money Records, along with various legal battles hampered the release of the record however upon its release, Tha Carter V debuted at #1 and enjoyed the second-largest streaming week for an album of all time.