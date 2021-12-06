Lil Wayne is under investigation by police for allegedly pulling a gun on one of his own security personnel at his California home.

The incident allegedly occurred at his Hidden Hills home on Wednesday, December 1st.

Lil Wayne – real name Dwayne Michael Carter – is allegedly the “black adult male resident” a security guard who called the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said he had a “verbal altercation with that turned physical.”

TMZ is reporting the rapper told the bodyguard to “get out of the house” after the initial dispute, but when the guard went to the bathroom first things escalated.

Their source says the guard claimed Carter pulled out an AR-15 assault rifle – and that’s when he called police from the gated community’s guard hut.

By the time police arrived to question Carter, nobody was home.

The guard reportedly told police the fight began when Carter accused him of taking photos and leaking them to the press.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

No charges have been filed by the bodyguard, and no witnesses have publicly made statements.

Investigations are continuing.

TMZ reported a source close to Carter “strongly denied the incident even happened,” claiming Carter doesn’t even own a gun.

Ironically, that statement comes less than a year after outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned Carter for illegal possession of a handgun on a private jet from California to Florida.

The rapper had pled guilty to the charge, and faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, before Trump intervened.

He celebrated his presidential pardon by dropping the track, ‘Ain’t Got Time.’

Carter has been busy promoting Tha Carter Singles Collection, which he announced in October, featuring 19 past singles in a limited seven-inch vinyl boxset.

The boxset comes complete with liner notes and a booklet of rare photos.

“Woop!!! We put together something special for y’all!” he said, announcing the set on social media.