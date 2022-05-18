Over the past few days, Shark Tank star Mark Cuban and American rapper Lil Wayne have been locked in a bitter feud over one of the Mav’s players. Now, Lil Wayne has taken aim at Cuban himself, warning him “Don’t make me get u smacked”.

The beef started during a Dallas Mavericks vs basketball game Phoenix Suns earlier this month. Lil Wayne was at the game, supporting the Suns. The Mavs won, and Lil Wayne expressed his annoyance with star player Luka Doncic for contributing to his team’s loss. He tweeted “Luka a ho” midway through the basketball match.

Luka a ho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 8, 2022

On Monday, Cuban, who owns the Mavericks took aim directly at Lil Wayne, using the rapper’s own lyrics from Tha Carter V cut “Uproar” to diss him on Twitter.

“It’s a shit show, put you front row,” Cuban captioned a pic of Wayne courtside in Phoenix.

“It’s a shit show, put you front row ” #MFFL https://t.co/cARGnNiyfg pic.twitter.com/ktk0yFkDpg Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 16, 2022

Today, Lil Wayne took a social media shot at Cuban. “Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playing w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Lil Wayne to Mark Cuban in a since-deleted tweet: pic.twitter.com/A3qjdDUdjd — heysocialmedia (@zamnzapitalism) May 18, 2022

Lil Wayne appears to be a dedicated – and aggressive – basketball fan. American sports commentator Skip Bayless shared a conversation between the Rapper and t that he overhead at the Phoneix Sun’s head coach Monty Williams and Deandre Aytons at the game that took place on Sunday.

“From what our man Lil Wayne told me…I think he either heard it or could lip-read. Monty got so upset with Ayton that he said, ‘You fricking quit on us.’ And that led to an exchange where each Monty and Ayton had to be restrained from going at each other,” Wayne allegedly said.

