The official tracklist for the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy has officially been revealed.

Coming in as a special video released on social media, it shows a number of artists who are set to appear on the soundtrack, as well as voice behind the characters.

News of the 1996 sequel broke way back in 2018, when it was announced that LeBron James would be starring in the lead role, with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler tapped as producer, alongside Terence Nance, creator of HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness, as director.

Earlier this year it was announced that Looney Tunes’ Pepé Le Pew wouldn’t be returning for the sequel. Pepé’s removal from screens was allegedly a long time coming, as Terence Nance – who swapped over directorial duties with Malcolm D. Lee saw the skunk out of the shot, or rather, his scene cut from the movie.

The scene which got cut from the film was reportedly set in a black and white “Casablanca-like” setting. Pepé played the role of a bartender, while Greice Santo sat at the bar having a drink. Pepé allegedly begins hitting on her, not long before Santo slams him into the chair, pours a drink on her and slaps him hard.

Check out the tracklist for Space Jam: A New Legacy:

01. Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – ‘We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)’

02. 24kGoldn – ‘Control The World’ (feat. Lil Wayne)

03. Chance the Rapper – ‘See Me Fly’ (feat. John Legend & Symba)

04. Saweetie – ‘Hoops’ (feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll)

05. Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Pump Up The Jam’

06. SAINt JHN – ‘Just For Me’ (feat. SZA)

07. John Legend – ‘Crowd Go Crazy’

08. Jonas Brothers – ‘Mercy’

09. Lil Tecca & Aminé – ‘Gametime’

10. Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – ‘About That Time’

11. BROCKHAMPTON – ‘MVP’

12. Cordae & DUCKWRTH – ‘Settle The Score’

13. Big Freedia – ‘Goin’ Looney’

14. Joyner Lucas – ‘Shoot My Shot’

15. Leon Bridges – ‘My Guy’

16. Anthony Ramos – ‘The Best’

Watch the ‘Space Jam 2’ artist reveal below: