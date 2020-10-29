If you thought that the performance of ‘What’s My Age Again? / A Milli’ with Blink-182 was the worst career move Lil Wayne could make, buckle in.

Lil Wayne has taken to Twitter in what looks to be an endorsement of Donald Trump for the forthcoming election.

“Just had a great meeting with [Donald Trump],” he tweeted earlier today. “Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. Call me hand.”

Lil Wayne isn’t the only unlikely candidate to sing the praises of Donald Trump. Earlier this month, 50 Cent took to Instagram to decry Joe Biden after learning about his plan to increase taxes for high earners.

The hip-hop mogul took to the gram to share a screenshot of Biden’s proposed tax plans, in which wealthy residents of New York City would be required to pay tax at a rate of 62%.

“WHAT THE FUCK (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT…FUCK NEW YORK, The KNICKS never win anyway…I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind,” wrote Fiddy.

Mumble rap trainblazer Lil Pump also expressed his outrage over Biden’s tax plan. In a since-deleted Instagram story, Pump shared a video of him yelling “Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, bitch ass n****? Fuck Sleepy Joe, n****! Trump 2020, bitch.”