At long last, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions are back for another year. First launched back in 2021, the ongoing live series is grounded in the brand’s conviction that live music has the power to bring people together, turning strangers into friends and friends into family.

Ever since its launch, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions have truly been reigniting our love for live music with these one-of-a-kind gigs.

Kicking off with a digital documentary series two years back, the initial roster of Jack Garratt, Fontaines D.C., Jose González, and Wolf Alice expanded to Australian shores in 2022, with beloved artists like Flight Facilities, Client Liaison, and The Veronicas all performing before the homegrown crowds that have admired them since day one.

It goes without saying that it provided memorable experiences for not only the artists in question, but their adoring fans, with the barriers between them being broken down to provide a truly unique and immersive experience many could only dream of.

Now, 2023 sees Jim Beam Welcome Sessions back once again, with music fans being given the chance to catch some of the country’s finest musical artists at unforgettable venues.

The first edition of Jim Beam Welcome Sessions 2023 will see Northern Beaches duo Lime Cordiale taking over The Island in Sydney for a DJ set on the afternoon of Sunday, February 12th. Against the stunning backdrop of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, they’ll turn the iconic venue into a celebration of world-beating, home-grown music as they dish out a stunning DJ set.

Having first formed back in 2009, Lime Cordiale is the product of brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach, whose indie-rock sounds quickly found themselves the talk of not only the local music scene, but the whole world.

Releasing their second album, 14 Steps To A Better You, in 2020, Lime Cordiale quickly topped the ARIA charts, going on to win Breakthrough Artist at that year’s ARIA Awards, and Best Australian Live Act for the subsequent Relapse Tour the following year.

Since then, they’ve again hit the local top ten, having teamed up with British polymath Idris Elba for the Cordi Elba mini-album, and turning them into globe-trotting flag-bearers of the local music scene.

Now, as part of Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, the native Sydneysiders will be coming to their old stomping ground for a special homecoming gig. With luscious, idyllic scenery as the surrounds, the early affair will be one of sun-soaked vibes and a few late-afternoon beverages, with the group’s beloved tunes soundtracking the event and turning it into an early contender for event of the year.

Usually, events like this would be extremely rare, and sometimes unattainable, but as part of Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, the bourbon brand is giving local music-lovers the chance to get up close and personal with Lime Cordiale.

50 double passes are up for grabs, with you and a mate being able to get amongst the action on The Island, with Lime Cordiale on deck to ensure their chart-topping tracks turn an already-impressive DJ set into one of the year’s biggest events. Add in the hometown vibes and their desire to give back to the local music scene that fostered them, and it’s set to be an unforgettable experience.

For your chance to win and see Lime Cordiale’s appearance at Jim Beam Welcome Sessions in Sydney, click here.

Keep an eye out on how to win a double pass for you and a mate to these unmissable events in your home state. But music-lovers around the country can rest assured knowing they’ll be well catered to, with the series also visiting Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast and Melbourne in the coming months.

For further information about Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, head along to their official website, or stay tuned to Rolling Stone for more updates.

Jim Beam Welcome Sessions 2023

Lime Cordiale

Sunday, February 12th

The Island, Sydney, NSW

Enter here for your chance to win tickets.