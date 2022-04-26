A free concert is being held next month to celebrate the resilience and raise the spirits of the Lismore community.

Lismore was devastated by floods in February and March, with thousands of locals losing homes or businesses. On Sunday, May 15th, One From The Heart will do its bit for the people of the Lismore region.

Lismore City Council, Chugg Entertainment and Helium have rounded up an immense lineup for the concert: Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly will perform, as will Lime Cordiale, Daryl Braithwaite, Sheppard, and Jon Stevens. It will be especially poignant for fellow guests Grinspoon, who hail from Lismore.

Every family from the most affected Lismore postcodes – 2471, 2472 and 2480 – will be allowed to order four tickets to One From The Heart via Moshtix. An additional 1,000 tickets will also be available to purchase for everyone outside the nominated postcodes from Saturday, April 30th at 8am.

“About a week after the second flood hit us on March 30th, I was talking with Council staff about what we could do to lift community spirits,” Lismore’s Mayor Steve Krieg says. “What we needed was a line in the sand moment that would mark a shift in the community’s mood of shock to begin the long hard road of rebuilding and restoring our homes and our community. Same day one of the Council’s team reached out to Rick Sleeman from Sports Marketing Australia”

“This idea grew legs very quickly from discussions with Lismore Council when one of SMA’s team asked if we could stage an event that might assist in lifting the spirits of the people of Lismore,” Sleeman explains. “Rather than a fund raiser, they were looking for a free community event – something significant and authentic that could shift the town’s energy from shock to hope.

The obvious ‘go to’ person was Chuggi [Michael Chugg AM]. We’ve been working with Michael and his team for a number of years, and we knew from experience Chugg Music’s passion, compassion, talent and vast industry contacts were exactly what was needed to get this idea off the ground.”

“The idea and reasoning behind staging a concert resonated to me – that this was not about raising money but raising the community’s spirits,” Chugg adds. “The lead time was incredibly tight; what would normally take 4 months of planning had to turned around in 6 weeks. So, my first call was to (Helium Records) Mark Pope.”

“Just 3 weeks ago Chuggi called; since that first call with Lismore Council, we’ve locked in the venue, the date, a line-up of some seriously great Australian artists,” Pope says. “In just 3 weeks we’ve built “a team of strangers” drawn from both the music industry and council into a cracking ‘single purpose’ team and now ready to announce One From The Heart.”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

One From The Heart

Free tickets available now to postcodes 2471, 2472 and 2480 via Moshtix

Tickets on sale to anyone outside affected postcodes from Saturday, April 30th (8am local time)

Sunday, May 15th

Lismore Showgrounds, Lismore, NSW

The Buckleys

Darlinghurst

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly

Daryl Braithwaite

Sheppard

Lime Cordiale

Jon Stevens

Grinspoon