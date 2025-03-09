Lime Cordiale is back on the road with a regional Australian tour.

After packing out arenas in 2024, the duo is switching things up with more intimate shows in places like Central Coast, Canberra, Brunswick Heads, Townsville, and more. It all kicks off on Thursday, April 10th at Barwon Heads Hotel, VIC, and wraps up on Saturday, May 17th at Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD (see full dates here).

Pre-sale tickets go live Wednesday, March 12th at 10am (local time), with general tickets available Thursday, March 13th at 10am (local time). Get tickets here.

They’ll be joined by fellow Sydney-bred act Le Shiv for all shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lime Cordiale (@limecordiale) Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

After the success of their #1 ARIA album Enough Of The Sweet Talk, Lime Cordiale’s latest release earned a spot on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s 50 Best Australian Albums of 2024 list. And it’s no surprise – when you get a five-star review like this, you know you’re on the right track.

“As purveyors of breezy indie-pop with subversive lyrical undertones, expectations were high for Lime Cordiale’s third effort… Paired with bouncy guitar melodies, warbly synths and spiralling horn celebrations from the multi-instrumentalists, this record feels like liberation.”

The review went on to say, “Lime Cordiale have had their sound honed for some time; but an album that can make you cry-dance in your living room is the ultimate flex.”

Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s review of their 2024 Melbourne show praised: “Lime Cordiale’s playground attitude was infectious, making the cavernous arena feel much smaller. The duo’s casual (but light) swearing and friendly jabs only enhanced the overall atmosphere, encouraging the crowd to drop their shoulders and get in on the fun. ”

Enough Of The Sweet Talk features tracks like “Cold Treatment”, “The Big Reveal”, “Ou L’Hypocrite”, “Pedestal”, and “Imposter Syndrome”.

Currently on a North America Tour, you can also check out Lime Cordiale’s European tour diary on Rolling Stone AU/NZ here.