This year is going to be a big one for Townsville music fans, with Lime Cordiale set to bring the third edition of their The Squeeze Festival to the Riverway Stadium in May. The Leimbach brothers won’t be doing it alone either; they’ll be joined by the likes of Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, Beddy Rays, Teenage Dads, and merci, mercy.

It goes without saying that Lime Cordiale are one of the country’s most impressive bands going around at the moment. With a career spanning over a decade, it’s only been in the last few years that the band have finally started to make some well-deserved waves.

Since then though, they’ve managed to release a chart-topping album (with 14 Steps To A Better You also being labelled as one of Rolling Stone Australia’s greatest Aussie albums of all time), score numerous ARIA nominations, team up with the likes of actor Idris Elba for an EP, and have even rub shoulders with pop icons like Post Malone.

But where else do you go from there? Where can you go when you’re already kicking goals at every turn? Well, for Lime Cordiale the answer was simple: start a music festival.

Launching The Squeeze as a humble event back in 2018, the Leimbach brothers have managed to grow their festival despite the hassles of these recent years, announcing its third edition just last year.

“When we did the first Squeeze Festival indoors in 2018 the dream the boys and the Chugg Music team had was to grow to an outdoor touring festival we could take to all corners of Australia and the world,” explains Michael Chugg. “Whilst COVID hit us for six in 2020 and 2021 we are very excited to be playing regional one day events in April and May 2022. It’s a great line up and will be a great day.”

Indeed, the lineup is a strong one, with Lime Cordiale joined by the likes of Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, The VANNS, Teenage Dads, and merci, mercy, on shows around the country. Needless to say, it’s a far cry from how it all started just a few years ago.

“It’s crazy to think how The Squeeze has grown from an indoor event to a major outdoor national festival for its third year,” explained Lime Cordiale. “After the industry has been hit so hard it’s a great feeling to know that we’re pulling this off.”

“We share a great vision with Chugg Music to be able to achieve something more than just making records. This project is for the music industry and the hungry music lovers.”

Set to tour around the country in April and May, The Squeeze Festival will be hitting up Riverway Stadium in Townsville on May 14th, ensuring that despite a lack of music festivals in recent years, there’s a lime-coloured light at the end of the tunnel.

While tickets are on sale now, Lime Cordiale have also announced a partnership with FEAT. Live to contribute a Solar Slice of $1.00 from each ticket sold which will go towards helping reduce carbon emissions and waste generated by live events, with the aim of maximising positive environmental outcomes.

“We’re staying true to what we first set out to do which is to showcase musicians that are more than just hype and hold an event that has more than just music,” the group explained. We want this to make a huge impact for the industry and a small impact on the environment.

“The line up has been handpicked by us and something that we’d jump at buying tickets to see,” they added. “Rural festivals are just more fun and go that little bit harder!”

Just how much harder will The Squeeze Festival go when compared to our urban counterparts? Well, that remains to be seen, and the only way it can be seen is by grabbing a ticket for the fest when it comes your way this May. Read on for full details in regards to the lineup, venue, and ticketing, and we’ll see you in the crowd!

Check out ‘Apple Crumble’ by Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba:

The Squeeze Festival 2022

Lime Cordiale

Thelma Plum

Client Liaison

Beddy Rays

merci , mercy

Teenage Dads

Saturday, May 14th

Riverway Stadium, Townsville, QLD

Tickets on sale now via The Squeeze Festival website.