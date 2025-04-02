Iconic Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst joined Ecca Vandal on stage in Germany during her show this week.

Currently supporting the nu-metal band’s European tour, Vandal was joined by Durst to perform her recently-released single, “CRUISING TO SELF SOOTHE.” Check out the clip posted by Vandal below.

The South-African-born-Melbourne-raised songwriter has been on a tear as of late. As well as touring with Limp Bizkit since March, Vandal also opened for UK heavyweights IDLES in Sydney this past February.

Meanwhile it was revealed late last month that Limp Bizkit’s $200 million lawsuit against Universal Music will head to trial after a federal judge denied the label’s motion to dismiss the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ecca Vandal (@eccavandal) Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Fred Durst and company sued UMG — the world’s largest record company — in October 2024 in one of the most notable lawsuits of the year in the music industry. Along with alleging that UMG withheld as much as $200 million in royalties, in an equally notable “fraud” allegation, the band claimed that the company had “designed and implemented royalty software and systems that were deliberately designed to conceal artists’ royalties and keep those profits for itself.”

The following month, UMG filed its motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying it was “based on a fallacy” and claiming that “Plaintiffs’ entire narrative that UMG tried to conceal royalties is a fiction.”

“When someone is caught red-handed, their first response is often to hire very expensive outside law firms who first, as a matter of course, try anything to dismiss the suit when they are in trouble with the facts,” a representative for the band said in November 2024. “In this case, we believe UMG is using a typical, formulaic, well-trodden strategy of reaching for any escape route by desperately grasping at technicalities.”

While Limp Bizkit’s lawsuit did encounter some legal hurdles earlier this year, the federal judge’s ruling, obtained by Rolling Stone, sets the stage for a trial between the band and its former label.