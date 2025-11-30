Limp Bizkit returned to the stage in Mexico City on Saturday for their first performance since the death of bassist Sam Rivers in October, delivering an emotional tribute to their late bandmate during the Latin American tour opener.

As per Rolling Stone, The nu-metal veterans screened a poignant tribute video featuring footage of Rivers both onstage and backstage with his bandmates. The tribute concluded with the messages “Sam Rivers, our brother forever” and “Sam Rivers, we love you forever,” while the band and crowd watched together in remembrance of the 48-year-old musician.

Rivers passed away on October 18th, with no cause of death disclosed. The band had previously announced their intention to continue the scheduled tour dates following his death, honouring their commitments while processing the loss of their longtime member.

For the Mexico City performance, bassist Richie “Kid Not” Buxton stepped in to fill Rivers’ position. Buxton, who also performs with tour opening act Ecca Vandal, took on the role as the band navigated their first show without their original bassist.

Frontman Fred Durst addressed the significance of the evening before launching into “Break Stuff”, telling the crowd: “Now we’re gonna do this shit Limp Bizkit style. Tonight, this one’s for Sam Rivers.” The declaration set the tone for what became both a celebration of Rivers’ legacy and a testament to the band’s resilience.

Drummer John Otto shared a deeply personal tribute on social media prior to the Mexico City show, expressing the difficulty of performing without his longtime friend and collaborator. “Today is going to be tough. A first I never wanted to experience. Especially not now,” Otto wrote.

Otto’s tribute highlighted the profound personal connection between the band members, describing Rivers as “the godfather to my girls, my best friend — my brother.” He recalled their journey together, noting: “You’ve been there for so many major firsts in my life. Some of my earliest memories were made with you. We grew up together. Laughed together. Realized our dreams together. And travelled the world together.”

The drummer’s emotional message also served as a commitment to Rivers’ memory, stating: “We’re going to honor the life you lived and the love you spread with every show we play. You’ll always be with us.”