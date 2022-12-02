Lindsey Buckingham has joined Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood in sharing a touching tribute to his late bandmate Christine McVie.

The music world lost a true great on Wednesday when the Fleetwood Mac icon passed away at the age of 79. Two days later, Buckingham shared a handwritten note on Instagram, calling her passing “profoundly heartbreaking.”

“Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister,” he wrote in the note.

“For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

Buckingham’s words follow Nicks’ heartfelt tribute from yesterday. “I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day,” she wrote.

The song in question was ‘Hallelujah’ by Haim, a song the rock trio wrote about the death of a friend and the memories they made together. Nicks heartbreakingly finished her note by writing, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me.”

Fleetwood, meanwhile, wrote, “this is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us… Part of my heart has flown away today.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.