Linkin Park have dropped an Australia tour teaser.

Promoters Live Nation Australia shared a teaser video today (August 8th) featuring live footage of Linkin Park and large crowd shots from their arena shows, overlaid on a map of Australia. The official tour announcement is scheduled for August 11th, with a sign-up page now live for fans.

The revived Linkin Park are currently on a 2025 world tour supporting their new album, From Zero.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Mike Shinoda said in a statement. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Linkin Park’s reunion tour began last year, despite some controversy involving late frontman Chester Bennington’s family and issues around new vocalist Emily Armstrong. From Zero, their first album since 2017’s One More Light, debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Armstrong was officially added to the band’s lineup last September. At their first performance with the new lineup, frontman Shinoda told the crowd, “We are thrilled to be back out here. It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you. We loved writing this music. We are very fuckin’ excited about the new record. So thank you guys very much. We had an incredible night with you.”

Shinoda later spoke about performing without Bennington during an appearance on The Tonight Show. “I think the important thing for us is that we never set out to, like, ‘Let’s bring the band back’ or ‘Let’s find a singer,’” he explained. “That was never our intention or our goal.”