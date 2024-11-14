Linkin Park have released their highly anticipated new album, From Zero.

The album marks the band’s first full-length offering since 2017, officially launching the new era of Linkin Park.

To coincide with their album release, Linkin Park surprised fans this week with a hard-hitting music video for their new single “Two Faced”, directed by Joe Hahn. You can watch the video below.

In other news, Linkin Park have announced the second leg of their ‘From Zero World Tour’, set to kick off in 2025. The tour will span the globe – check out their full tour dates here. Special guests including Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, and Architects will join on select dates.

Linkin Park’s Australian fans, meanwhile, can look forward to exclusive pop-up stores in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, offering merchandise only available at these locations. Check out the dates below and find out more information here.

The release of From Zero caps a turbulent few months for Linkin Park. The band made their comeback in Los Angeles in September for their first show since Chester Bennington’s tribute in 2017, where they introduced new singer Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara and drummer Colin Brittain.

The reunion, however, quickly sparked controversy over Armstrong’s alleged connections to Scientology and support for Danny Masterson.

Additionally, guitarist Brad Delson opted out of touring, choosing instead to contribute in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Delson stated, “Over the years I’ve realised I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes – in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show.”

Tone Deaf compiled a timeline of the band’s controversial return.

Linkin Park’s From Zero is out now.

Linkin Park Exclusive Australian Pop-Up Stores

Sydney

Friday, November 15th

Fortress

Central Park Mall, Level 2/28 Broadway, Chippendale

12:00pm-5:00pm

Melbourne

Saturday, November 16th

Oshi Gallery

386 Smith Street, Collingwood

10:00am-5:00pm

Brisbane

Sunday, November 17th

Fortitude Music Hall

320 Brunswick Street, Fortitude Valley

10:00am-2:00pm