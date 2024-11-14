Linkin Park have released their highly anticipated new album, From Zero.
The album marks the band’s first full-length offering since 2017, officially launching the new era of Linkin Park.
To coincide with their album release, Linkin Park surprised fans this week with a hard-hitting music video for their new single “Two Faced”, directed by Joe Hahn. You can watch the video below.
In other news, Linkin Park have announced the second leg of their ‘From Zero World Tour’, set to kick off in 2025. The tour will span the globe – check out their full tour dates here. Special guests including Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, and Architects will join on select dates.
Linkin Park’s Australian fans, meanwhile, can look forward to exclusive pop-up stores in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, offering merchandise only available at these locations. Check out the dates below and find out more information here.
The release of From Zero caps a turbulent few months for Linkin Park. The band made their comeback in Los Angeles in September for their first show since Chester Bennington’s tribute in 2017, where they introduced new singer Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara and drummer Colin Brittain.
The reunion, however, quickly sparked controversy over Armstrong’s alleged connections to Scientology and support for Danny Masterson.
Additionally, guitarist Brad Delson opted out of touring, choosing instead to contribute in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Delson stated, “Over the years I’ve realised I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes – in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show.”
Tone Deaf compiled a timeline of the band’s controversial return.
Linkin Park’s From Zero is out now.
Linkin Park Exclusive Australian Pop-Up Stores
Sydney
Friday, November 15th
Fortress
Central Park Mall, Level 2/28 Broadway, Chippendale
12:00pm-5:00pm
Melbourne
Saturday, November 16th
Oshi Gallery
386 Smith Street, Collingwood
10:00am-5:00pm
Brisbane
Sunday, November 17th
Fortitude Music Hall
320 Brunswick Street, Fortitude Valley
10:00am-2:00pm