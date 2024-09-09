Linkin Park’s comeback at LA’s Kia Forum on Thursday, their first since Chester Bennington’s tribute in 2017, introduced new singer Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara and drummer Colin Brittain. They will tour six cities internationally and release their album From Zero in November.

But the reunion quickly sparked controversy over Armstrong’s alleged connections to Scientology and support for Danny Masterson.

Additionally, guitarist Brad Delson has opted out of touring, choosing instead to contribute in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Delson stated, “Over the years I’ve realized I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes – in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show.”

Tone Deaf has compiled a timeline of the band’s return.

Linkin Park’s Return: A Timeline

Linkin Park reveal Emily Armstrong as their new singer and announce the album From Zero at a secret California show on Thursday. Armstrong, the frontwoman of Dead Sara, replaces the late Chester Bennington, seven years after his death.

By Thursday night, Cedric Bixler-Zavala from The Mars Volta criticises Armstrong on social media, saying she doesn’t have the right to replace Bennington. “You have no right to fill the shoes of Chester Bennington…Shame on Linkin Park,” Bixler-Zavala writes.

Bixler-Zavala and his wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, accuse Armstrong of having ties to Scientology and supporting Masterson. They claim her parents work for “OSA (the office of special affairs) of the cult of Scientology” which they allege has been “ordering attacks Chrissie Carnell Bixler’s family which includes killing her dogs in the “most inhumane and evil ways”. “You don’t speak out against Scientology not because you’re terrified of them. You don’t speak out because you are one of them. Shame on Linkin Park…F**K YOU.”

Hours after Bixler-Zavala’s post, Armstrong addresses the controversy on Instagram Stories, clarifying her support for Masterson was limited to one court appearance and she quickly recognised his guilt. “I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back,” she writes.“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.”

Carnell-Bixler then accuses Armstrong of being a “hardcore Scientologist” who supported Masterson. She claims Scientology is involved in serious crimes. “Emily Armstrong is a true believer of the Scientology cult/criminal organization that engages in human and child trafficking, child and elder abuse, the coverups of countless [sexual assaults] on children and adults.”

Armstrong emphasis her stance against abuse and her sympathy for victims in her response.“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.”

Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda shows support for Armstrong, posting a photo with her on social media with a caption expressing thanks and a positive sentiment. The caption reads: “Thank you for your support. It’s good to see you again.”

Former Scientologist and YouTuber Aaron Smith-Levin claims to have proof that Armstrong grew up in Scientology. He notes the challenges of leaving the church and suggests Armstrong’s apology should have addressed Masterson.

Linkin Park’s largest Reddit community, r/LinkinPark, is divided. Long-time members and moderators are leaving, citing the negativity towards Armstrong. A post explaining one member’s departure has received significant upvotes and downvotes, reflecting the community’s split.Whether Linkin Park fans can return to being “the best fans in the world,” as Chester once described them, remains uncertain.

