Emily Armstrong, the newly announced singer for Linkin Park, has addressed allegations regarding her presence at a pre-trial hearing for actor Danny Masterson in 2020.

Armstrong, previously the lead vocalist for Dead Sara, was implicated by Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta, who highlighted her attendance in support of Masterson. Bixler-Zavala’s wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, was one of several women who accused Masterson of sexual assault.

In response to the resurfaced claims, Armstrong took to her Instagram Stories to clarify her actions (as per Rolling Stone). She stated that her attendance was limited to one early hearing, which she attended as an observer to support someone she considered a friend at the time. Armstrong expressed regret over her decision, acknowledging a misjudgment on her part.

“I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back,” she wrote. “Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.”

Despite Armstrong’s statement, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler accused her of being a “hardcore Scientologist who supported a convicted serial rapist both in and out of court.” Armstrong did not address her alleged ties to Scientology or the accusations against the Church in her statement but firmly stated her stance against abuse. “To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes,” she added.

Linkin Park, which recently marked their return with a performance at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, have also announced an upcoming international tour. This will be the band’s first series of performances since their October 2017 tribute concert for their late singer Chester Bennington.

The reformed band, featuring Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain, will release their new album From Zero in November. However, guitarist Brad Delson has opted out of touring, choosing instead to contribute in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Delson stated, “Over the years I’ve realized I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes – in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show.”