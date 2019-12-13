Linkin Park x Evanescence is what we needed in our lives right now. This is the ultimate mash-up.

Looking to close off your week with something heavy as hell? We’ve found the most emotionally hefty mash-up on the interwebs, and it comes from YouTuber Grave Danger. Using his powers of audio mash-up, he has combined two incredibly powerful songs together, one from Linkin Park and the other from Evanescence.

The base of the mashup is Evanescence’s incredible track ‘My Immortal,’ with the striking piano and strings serving as the musical backdrop while the Linkin Park song ‘Heavy’ gets the main focus lyrically. With special guest Kiiara on the track ‘Heavy’, YouTuber Grave Danger proves he knows how to combine the powerful voices of the late Chester Bennington, Kiiara and Amy Lee surprisingly well.

On top of this, there is a video mashup to accompany the song, and it uses footage from both visuals to convey a striking new tone.

Grave Danger has a variety of other mashups as well, including pairings of Katy Perry with Slipknot and Jason Derulo with Eminem. Head here to view his work.

Listen to the mash-up below.

In recent Evanescence news, Amy Lee has opened up on how the band are working on some “dark and heavy” new tunes.

“[We’re] working on our new album — yay! — for the first time in a long time,” said Amy Lee in the interview. “We’ve been just getting together for a little — we call it band camp — little writing camps for a few days and we just work on new music. We’ve got some really cool songs going right now.”

“So I’m excited, I think it sounds awesome. We’re going into the studio sometime in the beginning of next year to start some of it. We’re not going to do it all at once; we’re going to just, like, go as we go kind of thing. So, yeah, there should be new music to hear pretty soon.”

You can read the full story here.