A new era for Linkin Park is upon us. With today’s announcement of two new members, their first new music in seven years, and the From Zero World Tour — all unleashed via a live stream concert happening right now — fans worldwide are buzzing.

This tour marks the band’s return to live performances, and their first since the tragic death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

The addition of new vocalist Emily Armstrong, from the band Dead Sara, and drummer Colin Brittain promises a new chapter for the legendary group. But there’s one question still to be answered by the nu-metal gods: will that world tour come to Australia?

Linkin Park kicks off their global tour journey in Los Angeles on September 11, followed by stops in major cities like New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota.

While Australia isn’t on the initial tour schedule, the prospect of the band making their way Down Under is likely.

Mike Shinoda has shared his love of Australia — the co-vocalist and songwriter was in Brisbane at this time last year as the main Keynote at BIGSOUND, conducting an interview with this journalist.

Considering Linkin Park’s history of sold-out Australian tours and a fanbase that continues to grow — and the fact the tour currently includes South Korea, which is a 9-11 hour flight from Australia — it’s highly likely they will extend the From Zero tour to include Australian dates.

For now though, fans have been treated to their first new Linkin Park single in seven years, “The Emptiness Machine,” which debuted alongside a livestream performance announcing their upcoming album From Zero.

From Zero is slated for release on November 15th.

From Zero World Tour Dates (So Far):

Monday, September 11th

Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, September 16th

Barclays Center, New York, NY

Friday, September 22nd

Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Sunday, September 24th

The O2, London, UK

Thursday, September 28th

Inspire Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Monday, November 11th

Coliseo Medplus, Bogota, Colombia

Australian fans, keep your calendars open!