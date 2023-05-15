A massive lineup of international and local talent has been announced for Listen Out 2023.
The iconic festival will bring dance energy and good vibes to Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney at the end of September (see full dates below).
Leading the lineup is the one and only Skrillex, who will be back in Australia for the first time since Listen Out 2018. The EDM producer has been everywhere this year so far, releasing a new album and memorably linking up with Four Tet and Fred again.. at Coachella and beyond.
Idiosyncratic rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Ice Spice will also make the journey from overseas, as will Coi Leray, Piri and venbee.
From Australia, the likes of Mallrat, Young Franco, HANDSOME and many more will get to showcase their sound at this year’s Listen Out.
There’s still more artist announcements to come, including a triple j Unearthed spot reserved for an emerging artist in each city.
Tickets to Listen Out 2023 go on sale on Thursday, May 18th at the following times: Brisbane at 12pm AEST, Sydney at 1pm AEST, Perth at 1pm AWST and Melbourne at 2pm AEST.
Listen In is also returning to Adelaide with a concentrated version of Listen Out, with Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Skrillex and more making the trip to South Australia.
Tickets to the Adelaide show go on sale on Thursday, May 18th at 6pm ACST. Fans should also stay tuned for details on Listen In Auckland dropping soon.
Listen Out 2023
Tickets available via listenout.com.au or moshtix.com.au
September 23rd
Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD
September 24th
HBF Arena, Perth, WA
September 29th
Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne, VIC
September 30th
Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW
Lineup
Arrdee / Coi Leray / Four Tet / Friction / Ice Spice / JBEE / JPEGMAFIA / Jyoty
Kenny Beats / Lil Uzi Vert / Mallrat / Marc Rebillet / Metro Boomin / Piri / Skrillex / Spinall / venbee / Wongo B2B Little Fritter / Young Franco / Yuné Pinku
Host: Ebony Boadu
Also Starring: 1TBSP / Ayebatonye / Donatachi / HANDSOME / Kobie Dee / VV Pete / Willo
triple j Unearthed winners + more
Listen In 2023
Friday, September 22nd
Ellis Park, Adelaide, SA
Lineup
Arrdee / Friction / Ice Spice / Lil Uzi Vert / Marc Rebillet / Piri / Skrillex
Also starring: triple j Unearthed winner + more