Yeat and Lil Uzi Vert, two of the hottest names in current hip hop, have combined on new track ‘Flawlëss’.

The track opens Yeat’s new EP Lyfë, which was released today, September 9th via Field Trip/Geffen (listen below). It also contains lead single ‘Talk’ and ‘Comë On’, which was produced by BenjiCold. Lil Uzi is the only guest to feature on the EP.

The EP follows the rapper’s second studio album 2 Alivë, which reached number six on the U.S. Billboard 200 earlier this year.

Yeat also recently released ‘Rich Minion’ for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, with the track partly inspiring the viral Gentleminions trend.

Lil Uzi has been keeping busy on the collaboration front, recently working on songs with Justin Bieber (‘There She Go’), Juice WRLD (‘Lucid Dreams (Remix)’), Trippie Redd (‘Holy Smokes’), and Pusha T (‘Scrape It Off’). The rapper hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Eternal Atake, which was a number hit in the U.S. and Australia.

He might enjoy collaborating with Yeat but Lil Uzi recently hailed the late XXXTentacion as his only serious competition . On the eve of the fourth anniversary of XXXTentacion’s tragic death in June, he paid tribute to the late rapper.

“Things were different around that time and different in a good way,” he reflected during a break in his set at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival. “That was like my only competition.”

Lil Uzi continued: “Every time I dropped, he dropped, or every time he dropped, I dropped. Or either he goes No. 1, or I go No. 1. Either way, it was going to go, one of us was gonna turn up.” Lil Uzi then requested his DJ play ‘Look at Me!’, X’s iconic 2015 hit, much to the watching crowd’s delight.

