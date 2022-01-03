Noel Gallagher has celebrated the new year by giving fans a new demo of ‘Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1’.

The former Oasis man and his High Flying Birds last released an album back in 2017 with the chart-topping Who Built the Moon?. After releasing a compilation earlier this year, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021), he also seemingly finished the follow-up to Who Built the Moon? at the end of 2021.

“I finished writing/demoing the next NGHFB album about 10 days ago,” Gallagher wrote in the YouTube description for his new demo. “Thought you might wanna hear this little piece which – like last year’s offering – sounds quite appropriate for this New Year’s Day. Hope you had THE BEST night (as much as was allowed anyway) and hopefully we’ll catch up somewhere in the summer.”

‘Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1’ is a solemn little number, opening with a crisp and contemplative acoustic guitar. The production is naturally raw considering it’s a demo, with minimal additions until some swooning synths settle in. The gentle psychedelia recalls Pink Floyd on ‘Wish You Were Here’.

The video’s visuals – a painterly lavender sky and a hazy garden – fit the demo’s atmosphere perfectly. It’s all rather melancholic for Gallagher.

And it’s to no one’s surprise that brother Liam isn’t a fan. “Miserable arse cheer up you billionaire,” he wrote about the song on Twitter. Let’s cancel all hope for that Oasis reunion in 2022, shall we?

Will the more sparse style also alienate older fans? Probably not – the three High Flying Birds albums have all reached number one on the U.K. Album Chart. Don’t expect that to change with album four.

Check out ‘Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1’ (demo) by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: