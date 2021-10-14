Courtney Barnett might be in the middle of the rollout for her forthcoming third album but she’s found the time to make a TV theme song.

The Aussie singer-songwriter unveiled ‘Smile Real Nice’, the theme song for Apple TV+’s new animated adaptation of Harriet the Spy.

An update on the 1964 children’s novel of the same name, it arrives on the streaming platform on November 19th. Beanie Feldstein (who seems to be everywhere at the moment) voices the titular spy, with Jane Lynch (Glee) and Lacey Chabert (The Wild Thornberrys) rounding out an intriguing cast.

In the meantime, you can check out Barnett’s pleasant theme song below. It’s classic Barnett fare, lightly jangly with cruising electric guitars; the Arthur theme song this is not. “I don’t wanna be / You don’t wanna be / We don’t wanna be / Told what to do,” she sings. It’s enough to make you drop everything and become a writer slash spy.

Barnett’s third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, arrives one week before Harriet the Spy on November 12th (via Milk!/Marathon Artists). It contains the already-released singles ‘Rae Street’, ‘Before You Gotta Go’, and ‘Write a List of Things to Look Forward To.

It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel, which peaked at number two in the ARIA Album Chart. It also won Best Rock Album at that year’s ARIA Music Awards.

She also covered ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ for a Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album, I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, last month.

Barnett is set to begin a headline tour in Las Vegas next month, before opening for Foo Fighters at one of their U.K. stadium dates next summer.

Check out ‘Smile Real Nice’ (Harriet the Spy theme song) by Courtney Barnett: