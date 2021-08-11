Phoebe Bridgers has unveiled her cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’, set to feature on the band’s forthcoming tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist.

Metallica is set to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their 1991 self-titled classic — best known as The Black Album — with a compilation album featuring 53 artists covering their favorite cuts from the album.

The Metallica Blacklist features contributions from artists of all genres. Including the likes of Mac DeMarco, Miley Cyrus, Weezer, Rina Sawayama, Jason Isbell, Corey Taylor, Mexican Institute of Sound, Flatbush Zombies, José Madero, Moses Sumney, J Balvin, the Neptunes, Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, Idles, Kamasi Washington and more.

In addition to the tribute record, Metallica has planned a special re-issue of their landmark album, set to be released in several formats. Among the planned releases is a deluxe box set that contains a mammoth 14 CDs, six vinyl LPs, six DVDs, and more.

Today, Phoebe Bridgers unveils her take on ‘Nothing Else Matters’. This is Phoebe Bridgers we’re talking about, so obviously, the cover is totally haunting, visceral, and perfect. The definitive cover for girls who, conceptually, want to punch a dry-wall in rage but instead opt for lying on the floor in catatonia silently crying.

“I’ve always been a big Metallica fan. I think it’s funny, my intro to them was probably way later than so many people who have always loved them,” Phoebe Bridgers told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “But when I was a teenager, I went to Outside Lands, and I definitely knew Metallica songs from video games and stuff, but I went to Outside Lands and saw their set and was like, “This is a rock band.

“It’s kind of a gateway to metal because they’re so hooky and you can hold onto so much of it and it actually can get stuck in your head. So that’s what I’ve always loved about Metallica is that they don’t shy away from a great hook.”

The Metallica Blacklist will see Miley Cyrus, Darius Rucker, My Morning Jacket, Chris Stapleton, all deliver their own take on ‘Nothing Else Matters.’

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers cover ‘Nothing Else Matters’