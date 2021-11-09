Johnny Marr has shared two singles from his forthcoming EP, Fever Dreams Pt 2.

‘Tenement Time’ and ‘Sensory Street’ showcase different sonic styles from the legendary Smiths guitarist, the former being more rooted in rock with the latter having bigger electronic production. ‘Tenement Time’ comes accompanied by an official music video, although ‘Sensory Street’ only has a lyric video at this point.

Fever Dreams Pt 2 is a quarter of Marr’s double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. It will contain four tracks, with ‘Lightning People’ and ‘Hideaway Girl’ adding to ‘Tenement Time’ and ‘Sensory Street’.

“That’s the experience of growing up in the inner city as a little kid, running around being quite wild,” Marr said about the inspiration for ‘Tenement Time’. “This idea of “forever, forever is mine” – it’s about running around Ardwick (in Manchester), bunking into warehouses and getting chased.

“That was the first time I was self-consciously into culture: around people who wore certain clothes, and it was part of being a little Manchester boy, really. I have a real romanticism about that period of my life.”

Fever Dreams Pt 2 is scheduled for release on December 17th, with all four parts expected on February 25th, 2022.

Before then, Marr is doing a global online show this Wednesday, November 10th (it will also be replayed from November 11th-14th). Titled Live At The Crazy Face Factory, tickets for the livestream can be found here.

“The Crazy Face Factory is more than a workplace, it’s where I chase my ideas, dreams of music, imagination and plans. Industrial and industrious,” Marr said about the livestream. “I spend days on end there, nights there alone. It’s Call The Comet, Armatopia… where I live Fever Dreams.”

Check out ‘Tenement Time’ by Johnny Marr:

Check out ‘Sensory Street’ by Johnny Marr: