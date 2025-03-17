Little Birdy are back on the road to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their debut album, BigBigLove, with a national tour set for mid-2025.

Frontwoman Katy Steele is reuniting with original members Simon Leach and Scott O’Donoghue to perform BigBigLove in full, along with a selection of fan-favourite tracks that helped define the Australian indie-rock scene of the early 2000s.

The tour kicks off in June and will take the band across Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales, and Western Australia. Alongside the tour, Little Birdy will release BigBigLove on vinyl for the first time ever, with a limited-edition 12” pressing that includes a bonus 7” single featuring two previously unreleased tracks, including an alternate version of “Beautiful to Me.”

Released in 2004, BigBigLove was a defining moment for Australian indie music, earning Platinum status and debuting at No. 5 on the ARIA charts. The album featured hits like “Relapse” and “Beautiful to Me,” the latter landing at #8 on the Triple J Hottest 100. The record’s success saw the band embark on a sold-out national tour and secure coveted festival slots at Big Day Out, Homebake, Groovin the Moo, and Falls Festival.

Little Birdy’s rise was meteoric, with the band sharing the stage with acts like REM, Bright Eyes, and Placebo, while also having Tegan & Sara as an opening act. Over their career, they earned five ARIA nominations and built an enduring fanbase that still treasures their music today.

Little Birdy – BigBigLove 21st Anniversary Tour

Friday, June 20 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, June 21 – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Thursday, July 3 – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, July 4 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 5 – Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC

Thursday, July 31 – King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, August 1 – Waves, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, August 2 – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Friday, August 8 – Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, August 9 – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, WA

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 21 via Little Birdy’s website.