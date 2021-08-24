Major congratulations are in order for Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her partner Andre Gray, who announced that they welcomed twins on August 16th, 2021.

Pinnock made the shock announcement over social media on Monday, saying: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21”.

Ahead of the arrival, Leigh-Anne had also posted a sweet tribute as she reflected on Instagram alongside a series of beautiful bump photos.

“I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you. It’s nearly time,” she said at the time.

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the star on the double dose of happiness, with Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards commenting, “Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee”.

The happy news comes just three days after Perrie also welcomed her own bundle of joy with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️,” Edwards captioned the pic on Sunday morning UK time. Oxlade-Chamberlain also took to his own account to post the similar pics with a similar caption that read: “Welcome to the world little one 21/08/21”.

Some famous names littered the comments section of Edwards’s post, offering their congratulations.

“I am so proud of you and I love you so much what an angel ,” posted Leigh-Anne at the time.

Cassandra Gracey, president of Sony Music, also commented on the pic, writing: “So delighted for you. What a gift. Good luck darling Perrie. May your beautiful baby have a blessed life ”.

It’s been a busy few months for Little Mix, who along with welcoming three babies are also celebrating a brand new album to mark their 10-year anniversary.

The group – made up of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – confirmed their new album last week, with a post on their official Twitter account reading: “Between Us 2.11 We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can’t wait for you to hear #10YearsOfLittleMix”

“We can’t thank you enough for your support over the last ten years… this album is for each and every one of you who’s listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at our shows.

“We wouldn’t be here releasing this album if it wasn’t for you #10YearsOfLittleMix.”

