In some long overdue heart-warming news, Perrie Edwards and her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have announced the birth of their baby on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, the Little Mix member announced the happy news alongside two black and white photos of their bub.

“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️,” Edwards captioned the pic on Sunday morning UK time. Oxlade-Chamberlain also took to his own account to post the similar pics with a similar caption that read: “Welcome to the world little one 😍❤️ 21/08/21”.

The first photo was posted by both parents and shows the little ones teeny tiny hand and cheek. The second pic that Edwards posted looks to be the baby’s foot in Oxlade-Chamberlain hand. The second photo that Oxlade-Chamberlain posted appears to be their baby’s foot held by both parents’ hands.

Unsurprisingly, in the two hours since Edwards posted her pic, it’s absolutely blown up with over 1.1 million likes and 31,000 comments.

Some famous names litter the comments section of Edwards’s post, offering their congratulations.

“I am so proud of you and I love you so much 🥺 what an angel ❤️❤️😍😍,” posted fellow Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Cassandra Gracey, president of Sony Music, also commented on the pic, writing: “So delighted for you. What a gift. Good luck darling Perrie. May your beautiful baby have a blessed life ❤️❤️”.

Lottie Tomlinson – who many know as the little sister of former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson – also offered her congratulations.

The black and white birth announcement photo the couple posted is in line with their pregnancy announcement photo. In May Edwards posted an announcement to Instagram with a black and white photo of her pregnant belly being held in the couple’s hands.

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!” Edwards captioned the pic.

A huge congratulations to both Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain!

