It’s been another tough year for Australia’s live music industry, but that isn’t to say there haven’t been highlights scattered throughout 2024.

Chief among these positive moments was LIV LOUD 2024 taking over Australia’s pubs and clubs for Ausmusic Month.

The Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) initiative once again threw its support behind the country’s live music, pumping a much-needed $100,000 into the flagging scene.

LIV LOUD 2024 gave 40 venues across Australia receive cash grants from CUB in order to host artists on off-peak days throughout Ausmusic Month in November. CUB also donated funds directly to Support Act, to help the charity continue its mission to deliver crisis relief, mental health programs, and much more to live music industry workers.

This year’s LIV LOUD lineup featured a bunch of Aussie artists, both big and small, who were eager to support the initiative.

Legendary alternative rockers Grinspoon, pop-rock favourites The Rubens, rising indie rock band The Rions, and ex-Red Wiggle Murray Cook’s band The Soul Movers featured on the bill, and Cook was so proud to take part.

“Support Act’s work is so important to our industry and we are happy to be able to contribute alongside many great acts across so many venues,” he said.

“As someone who grew up in regional NSW, I am delighted that the initiative is taking music to regional areas. So get along to some shows, wear a band shirt for Ausmusic T-shirt Day and support Aussie Musicians through Support Act.”

The key thing, as it always is, about LIV LOUD was driving foot traffic to Aussie venues on quieter times of the week. Melbourne’s gig spots and Sydney’s bars and Brisbane’s clubs are still regularly busy on weekend evenings, but it’s the other nights of the week that need attention.

“LIV LOUD 2024 will drive foot traffic through the door on off-peak nights and support venues when they need it. Our first LIV LOUD program last year was so well-received we had to do it again and it’s terrific we can help Support Act as part of it,” CUB Marketing Manager Sarah Wilcox said.

“CUB has supported Aussie pubs for many years and we’re thrilled to continue this tradition with LIV LOUD. Venues use their grants from CUB to pay for putting on their shows – from paying the performers to hiring extra staff so punters can enjoy a great night out. Formats will vary from live music to DJs and trivia so that there is something for everyone.”

Support Act CEO Clive Miller was only too happy to be supported by CUB and LIV LOUD again.

“We are delighted that CUB will be presenting its LIV LOUD program in support of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day and live music venues once again this year,” he said before last month’s program. “As our tagline says, ’Life’s better with Australian music’, and we thank CUB for their generous support for the campaign and for their help in keeping the music playing for everyone who works in Australian music.”

It wasn’t just about the money that LIV LOUD 2024 provided last month. It was also about the sense of hope and optimism it helped distill in the country’s live music scene, at the end of a year when it needed it the most. The country’s community venues and grassroots networks can only survive thanks to the support of initiatives like LIV LOUD.

So, if the likes of The Rubens and The Rions took part this year, who do you think will feature in the LIV LOUD 2025 program? Whoever’s on the bill, CUB’s initiative will do its bit for the country’s live music scene again next year.

Find out more information about LIV LOUD 2024 here.