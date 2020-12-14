Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Melbourne’s Live at the Bowl is coming back in 2021 and it’s packed with an absolutely cracking lineup that will start the year right.

Things are thankfully looking up for Australia’s music industry after the toughest year in recent memory. One of Melbourne’s most iconic venues, the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, is the latest to announce their comeback concerts.

And it’s starting straight away in 2021. From January, Live at the Bowl will begin, a COVID-safe festival. More than 40 performances by musicians, artists, and comedians will mark the return of live entertainment and will provide vital support to the industry.

Just check out the first names announced: Music artists made for summer concerts, Lime Cordiale, Sampa The Great, and Ocean Alley will appear; legendary Australian artists Missy Higgins and Birds of Tokyo will feature; quality comedians like Hannah Gadsby are also set to perform.

“It’s beyond exciting to me that the live music scene is opening up again; I’ve really missed it. Starting 2021 off by playing at one of the most iconic Melbourne venues is going to be pretty special. I can’t wait,” says Missy Higgins.

As a COVID-safe event, the Bowl will of course operate with a reduced capacity to maintain physical distance. All events will be ticketed with a maximum of 3,000 visitors permitted at any one time. That accounts for 25% of the Bowl’s usual regular capacity audience.

There will also be a “purpose-built and environmentally-mindful private decks” on the main lawn for groups of 4-6 people who know each other. “These decks must be purchased as a whole deck which includes one chair per guest and one bar table,” explained the press release.

“The stalls will be modified to include five tiered levels fitted with tables to seat either pairs or groups of four. The two side balconies will also be available for those who wish to attend an event solo or with a guest.”