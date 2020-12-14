Melbourne’s Live at the Bowl is coming back in 2021 and it’s packed with an absolutely cracking lineup that will start the year right.

Things are thankfully looking up for Australia’s music industry after the toughest year in recent memory. One of Melbourne’s most iconic venues, the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, is the latest to announce their comeback concerts.

And it’s starting straight away in 2021. From January, Live at the Bowl will begin, a COVID-safe festival. More than 40 performances by musicians, artists, and comedians will mark the return of live entertainment and will provide vital support to the industry.

Just check out the first names announced: Music artists made for summer concerts, Lime Cordiale, Sampa The Great, and Ocean Alley will appear; legendary Australian artists Missy Higgins and Birds of Tokyo will feature; quality comedians like Hannah Gadsby are also set to perform.

“It’s beyond exciting to me that the live music scene is opening up again; I’ve really missed it. Starting 2021 off by playing at one of the most iconic Melbourne venues is going to be pretty special. I can’t wait,” says Missy Higgins.

As a COVID-safe event, the Bowl will of course operate with a reduced capacity to maintain physical distance. All events will be ticketed with a maximum of 3,000 visitors permitted at any one time. That accounts for 25% of the Bowl’s usual regular capacity audience.

There will also be a “purpose-built and environmentally-mindful private decks” on the main lawn for groups of 4-6 people who know each other. “These decks must be purchased as a whole deck which includes one chair per guest and one bar table,” explained the press release.

“The stalls will be modified to include five tiered levels fitted with tables to seat either pairs or groups of four. The two side balconies will also be available for those who wish to attend an event solo or with a guest.”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, December 16th, from 12PM, via liveatthebowl.com.au.

Live at the Bowl Lineup

Welcome Ceremony & Concert with Spinifex Gum featuring Marliya Choir, Felix Riebl, Ollie McGill, and Emma Donovan – January 8th

Human Nature – January 9th

Piknic Électronik – 10th January

Melbourne Youth Orchestra – January 14th

Soju Gang – January 15th

Mo’Ju with Orchestra Victoria – January 16th

Teeny Tiny Stevies – January 17th

Ocean Alley with special guests Slowly Slowly, Maddy Jane and The Grogans – January 21st

Birds of Tokyo with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – January 22nd

Birds of Tokyo with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – January 23rd

Piknic Électronik: Carl Cox & Eric Powell’s Mobile Disco – January 24th

Share The Spirit Festival – January 26th

Missy Higgins with special guests Busby Marou – January 27th

MSO: The Faun and The Firebird (as part of free concert series) – January 29th

Sun Cycle Festival – January 30th

Lime Cordiale – February 4th

Running Touch ft. Northeast Party House (DJ Set), Kult Kyss and Adult Art Club – February 5th

MSO: Mambo! Dancing across the centuries (as part of free concert series) – February 6th

MSO: Spanish Harlem (as part of free concert series) – February 10th

Rock The Bowl: Daryl Brathwaite + Jon Stevens + The Black Sorrows + Darlinghurst – February 12th

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra: Chinese New Year – February 13th

Vika & Linda – February 14th

Hannah Gadsby with Zoë Coombs Marr and many more – February 17th

Piknic Électronik – February 21st

Sampa The Great – March 13th

Zelman Memorial Symphony Orchestra – March 21st

Check out ‘When The Machine Starts’ by Missy Higgins:

