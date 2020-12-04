Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The live music scene for 2021 continues to get bigger and better as we’re getting a bangin’ new Summer Sounds Festival series.

2020 may have started off pretty poorly for everyone but it seems like we’re ending it on a musically-charged high because we’ve got a new concert series coming to Adelaide: the Summer Sounds Festival.

This new series of SA Health approved live shows will take over Adelaide’s Bonython Park from December 30th to January 30th and will feature an absolutely corker of a lineup.

Seriously, this concert series will feature artists including Ruel, festival faves Lime Cordiale, Ball Park Music, Ocean Alley, Ruby Fields, Bernard Fanning, Something For Kate, The Veronicas, Mallrat, Spiderbait, Dune Rats, The Chats, Will Sparks, The Jungle Giants, and many more talented acts.

Now since social distancing is something that needs to be adhered to, tickets to Summer Sounds will be sold in “party pod” bookings of four to six people.

These party pods will be socially distanced and are available in VIP, Gold, and Silver packages. Festivalgoers can also pre-order refreshments, which will be delivered to their pod on the day. Deets and lineup info are at the bottom of this article.

The announcement of the Summer Sounds Festival caps off a fantastic couple of weeks in which not one, not two, but four other festivals have been confirmed for 2021.

It’s definitely looking like live music is coming back in a big way in 2021 so here’s hoping everything keeps chugging along in that positive direction.

December 30th – January 30th

Bonython Park, Adelaide

December

Wednesday 30th (early show): Bump & Grind Block Party

Wednesday 30th (late show): Do You Remember House ft. Groove Terminator

Thursday 31st (early show): Massaoke Oz

Thursday 31st (late show): Timmy Trumpet

January

Friday 1st: Lime Codiale + Special Guests

Saturday 2nd: Hot Dub Time Machine and Friends

Sunday 3rd: The Jungle Giants + Jack River + merci, mercy

Wednesday 6th: The Veronicas + Eves Karydas

Thursday 7th: Ocean Alley + Ruby Fields

Friday 8th: Human Nature sings Motown and more

Saturday 9th: Bernard Fanning + Something For Kate

Friday 15th: Mallrat + Cub Sport + Sycco + Stellie

Saturday 16th: Hans: Disco Resurrection

Thursday 21st: Ruel + Special Guests (all ages)

Friday 22nd: Spiderbait + Jebediah + Bodyjar + End of Fashion

Saturday 23rd: Hayden James + Cosmo’s Midnight + Running Touch

Monday 25th: Will Sparks

Tuesday 26th: BJÖRN AGAIN (The World’s No. 1 ABBA Show)

Friday 29th: Ball Park Music + Spacey Jane

Saturday 30th: Dune Rats + The Chats + Dear Seattle + Teenage Joans

Ticketing

$69.90 per person for a four or six person Party Pod.

Please organise your groups in advance as tickets are sold in 4 or 6 person packages.

General Public tickets on sale Friday, December 4th, at 10.00am ACDT.

All events are 18+ except Ruel on Thursday, January 21st.

For Summer Sounds Festival Party Pod pricing and purchase, head to the official website here.