Noel Gallagher has strangely decided that his brother Liam is “not a real person”, meaning he’s spent the last decade-and-a-half publicly fighting with a figment of his imagination.

Last month the BBC decided to inquire whether Noel might possibly fancy an Oasis reunion but with his brother Liam in hologram form, which has become all the rage in music in recent times. Surely, given their notorious hatred for each other, this would be the ideal solution?

Not for our Noel. During the interview with BBC Radio 2’s Sofa Session, he not only dismissed the idea of a hologram concert but revealed that Liam wasn’t real at all.

“I did say that once, right, in the press, that I was gonna stage the concert with holograms, and I think Liam took it seriously,” he said. “Liam is a hologram anyway. I don’t know if people know that, he’s not actually real. But yeah, of course I’d do it. If anything ever changes, trust me, he would be the first to let people know about it.”

As if preempting his brother’s weird statement, Liam helpfully fell out of a helicopter before Noel’s interview, sharing a picture on Twitter of his busted face after the incident. Seems pretty non-hologram to me.

It’s actually been Liam pushing for an Oasis reunion more recently, perhaps shockingly. He proposed 2021 as the year for the reunion to occur at the start of the year on social media, although Noel is clearly still not forthcoming. Think of the money, Noel Gallagher! So much money!

Just imagine an Oasis hologram concert though. Liam’s virtual version just getting really rowdy and trying to fight with the other band members but his hands keep passing through Andy Bell’s head. It would also really give new meaning to their song, ‘Live Forever’.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Live Forever’ by Oasis in happier times: